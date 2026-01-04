New Year, Old Routine

And I see we're starting the New Year off with a bang, not a whimper. It might be good for Democratic leaders to remind the country that what took place yesterday was an impeachable event. Maybe flip the script a bit and get some traction under not bombing other countries and absconding with their leaders, even if their leaders are absolutely tyrants and despots.

Denmark, if I were you I'd take steps now to protect Greenland, because it's clear that Mango Mussolini wants to start World War III.

Other than that, how is everyone? Are you all rested and ready to meet the challenges of 2026? Yeah, me either.

What's catching your eye today?

- Karoli