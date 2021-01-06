Jim Acosta Reports That GOP Source Says Trump Is 'Out Of His Mind'

CNN's Jim Acosta made a startling statement while covering the insurrection riots in DC. A source very close to Donald Trump, someone who has known him for a "very long time" is questioning his mental status. It is not surprising, but it is alarming.

I talked to a source, a GOP source close to the President who speaks with him regularly and I take no pleasure in reporting this, but this source tells me that he believes the President is out of his mind. The quote is "he is out of his mind." And the source says the President is so traumatized by his loss in the election, it is all he can talk about, it is all he can think about, it's all consuming for him. In this source's opinion he is out of his mind.

Now, I talked to a separate source close to the White House, an adviser to the President. when I asked this adviser about the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment and forcing the President from power with his Cabinet coming together and saying he's no longer fit to be President of the United States. This adviser said because the President has installed so many lackeys in the Cabinet, of course the President always has loyalists on his Cabinet but there are lackeys on his Cabinet including acting Secretaries who have been installed recently, that it's just unlikely the probability of that happening is just not going to happen.

And in the words of this adviser, "I just don't think the Cabinet is going to invoke the 25th Amendment" but it is interesting, Jake, and according to this adviser, aides and allies of the President have been having these kinds of conversations about whether or not the 25th Amendment's time has come when it comes to Donald Trump. but you don't want to get into that kind of conversation when talking about the President of the United States. You don't take pleasure in that as a reporter, using that kind of language. but when a source close to the President, and this is a source who has known the President a long time, talks to him a lot, says he's out of his mind, I think that is serious, jake.