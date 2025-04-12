US Fires Greenland Military Base Chief For 'Undermining' JD Vance

"The concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice-President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base," wrote Col Susannah Meyers in an e-mail to the base.
US Fires Greenland Military Base Chief For 'Undermining' JD Vance
Col Susannah Meyers (left) was fired after reportedly distancing herself from JD Vance's remarksCredit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceApril 12, 2025

When JD Vance went to Greenland last month and made a horse's ass of himself and the United States with derogatory comments about Greenland and Denmark, and repeating Trump's threats to take Greenland, the head of the US military base was just as offended as everyone else and perhaps ill-advisedly made her thoughts public, distancing herself and the base from Trump's Vice-President, saying his comments were "not reflective of Pituffik Space Base."

For that, she was canned.

Source: BBC

The head of the US military base in Greenland has been fired after she reportedly sent an email distancing herself from Vice-President JD Vance's criticism of Denmark.

The US military's Space Operations Command said Col Susannah Meyers had been removed from her role at Pituffik Space Base due to a "loss of confidence in her ability to lead".

Last month, Vance said Denmark had "not done a good job" for Greenlanders and had not spent enough on security while visiting the Danish territory.

The alleged email, released by a military news site, told staff Vance's comments were "not reflective" of the base. A Pentagon spokesman cited the article, saying "undermining" US leadership was not tolerated.

Following Vance's trip, on 31 March, Col Meyers is reported to have written: "I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice-President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base."

Military.com - which published the email - said the contents had been confirmed as accurate to them by the US Space Force.

