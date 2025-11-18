JD Vance Sentenced To Two Years For Making Threats Against JD Vance

Sometimes the headlines write themselves.

Source: WCHS, Grand Rapids



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids, Mich. man will spend the next two years in federal prison for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan.

An investigation into James Donald Vance Jr., 67, began earlier in 2025 when Vance, using the alias "Diaperjdv," posted threatening messages on Bluesky in March and April.

The 67-year-old was accused of posting April 1, "If tRump, Vance, or Musk ever come to my city again, they will leave it in a body bag. I will either be shot by a Secret Service sniper or spend the rest of my life in prison. I’ve only got about 10 years of life left anyway so I don’t f*****g care either way.”

He was also accused of threatening Donald Trump Jr. in a March 7 post titled "Donald Trump Jr. Considering a Run for President in 2028."

According to documents, federal investigators accused Vance Jr. of posting, "I will murder that stupid f***er before he gets Secret Service protection."