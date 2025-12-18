AOC Imagines Running Against JD Vance In 2028: 'I Would Stomp Him'

Forecasting the future of the 2028 presidential election at this juncture is a bit premature, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is off to a great start.

It's outright crazy to do polling now, but the lawmaker from Queens had some fun with it.

In a new poll from The Argument/Verasight, AOC is out in front of the racist hillbilly by two points.

AOC was asked to comment on the poll and she laughed, but then threw down the gauntlet.

Q: Do you think that you'll beat that you could beat J.D. Vance in a head-to-head race for president as polling suggests in 2028? AOC: Listen, these polls like three years out are you know they are what they are, but let the record show I would stomp him.



I would stomp him.

Stomp him out!

It's interesting that the newly minted vice president is running behind a Socialist Democratic congresswoman. Times they are a changing.

Hey Democrats, see what happens when you fight against narcissism and fascism?