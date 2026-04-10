Newsmax Host Claims Aliens Have Feminized The Country

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty claimed that aliens depicted in movies have helped feminize the country and dilute gender because they don't appear masculine enough.

Has he ever seen any Predator, or Alien movie? Finnerty is basing his take on the MAGA Christian Right's attack on gender by not viewing their sanitary habits?

WTF?

FINNERTY: And whether you believe in them or not, everybody has heard about beings from another planet, and the descriptions are almost always the same. They're smaller, big eyes, big heads, weak, stringy little arms, pale, no gender, and usually they're feminine. And they always look the same. You never have seen an alien peeing standing up in a movie or like yucking it up with his alien buddies. That's never happened. And for some reason, the lines between gender are always blurred with aliens, which I think is very odd. And then you think about what's happening here back on Earth right now on the left where masculinity is being erased.

During Trump's horrific war against Iran, Finnerty opened his program with this garbage.

Hey Rob, did you ever check out the movie Species, with Natasha Henstridge?

I'm sure James Cameron, and Ridley Scott will apologize to Finnerty for never depicting scenes of aliens defecating or going to the loo.

(h/t Jason Campbell)