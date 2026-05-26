Risk Of Explosion Eliminated In Toxic Gas Leak --For Now

The threat of a possible explosion from a failing chemical tank in Orange County exploding has been eliminated following an overnight operation, California fire officials say. Division Chief Craig Covey said yesterday that the tank's temperature has decreased, which led to the "positive news".

The tank, which contains thousands of gallons of methyl methacrylate - a highly volatile and flammable substance used to make plastic - has been at risk of either a major spillage or an explosion in recent days.

There is currently no active leak, but crews have been working since Sunday to assess the risk. A leak remains a possible outcome, officials have said, as an evacuation order for the area remains in place. The damaged chemical tank in southern California cracked over the weekend, and officials were hopeful pressure that had built up inside the tank would be gradually released.

The threat of a BLEVE, or Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion, has been "eliminated" after an overnight operation, Orange County Fire Authority Interim Chief TJ McGovern said yesterday.