Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino Now Under Criminal Investigation

Footage captured by activist Ben Luhmann shows Bovino throwing a gas canister at protesters and observers in Minneapolis’ Mueller Park on January 21.
By Susie MadrakMarch 3, 2026

Former Customs and Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino’s use of chemical irritants during the Department of Homeland Security’s “Operation Metro Surge” in Minnesota is the target of a criminal investigation now underway in Hennepin County, the county Attorney’s Office announced yesterday.

County Attorney Mary Moriarty mentioned Bovino’s actions at Monday’s news conference. Footage captured by activist Ben Luhmann shows Bovino throwing a gas canister at protesters and observers in Minneapolis’ Mueller Park on January 21. The canister released green gas that, as Duke University School of Medicine professor and tear gas expert Sven-Eric Jordt told a Mother Jones reporter, may contain the carcinogenic reproductive toxicants lead and chromium.

Moriarty also stated that the office had launched a Transparency and Accountability Project to examine a total of 17 cases, staffed by prosecutors and a civilian investigator from the county office.

The project includes a “portal for community members to share photos and video on any incidents that may involve potentially unlawful conduct by federal agents,” Moriarty said, as well as eyewitness accounts of similar experiences—a response to the federal government’s refusal to provide information that could be used to hold its agents to account.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Cmdr. Greg Bovino is seen deploying a gas canister at Mueller Park in south Minneapolis this afternoon.

Video by Ben Luhmann.

Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) 2026-01-21T23:57:11Z

The use of a chemical irritant by Greg Bovino is among 17 instances of “potential unlawful behavior” by federal agents in Minnesota currently being investigated for criminal charges, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said.

Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) 2026-03-02T19:02:31.878Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon