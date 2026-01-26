DHS Admits Officers Were Wearing Body Cameras During Alex Pretti's Shooting

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly confirmed that some of the officers involved in the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti had body-worn cameras activated at the time of the incident.
By David EdwardsJanuary 26, 2026

On Monday, a DHS spokesperson admitted to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin that "several federal agents" were wearing the cameras when Pretti was shot to death in Minnesota over the weekend.

"A DHS spokesperson confirms to @FoxNews that several federal agents had their body cameras on during the interaction that led to the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, and footage from "multiple angles" is currently being reviewed by investigators," Melugin wrote in a Monday post on X.

In October, a federal judge ordered DHS agents in Chicago to wear body cameras amid allegations of mistreating protesters.

Following the shooting, President Donald Trump was quick to share a photo of a gun that officers appeared to take from Pretti before he was killed. It was not immediately clear why the body camera footage had not been released.

