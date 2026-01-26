Bovino Claims CBP Agents In Fear For Their Lives Despite Video Evidence To The Contrary

The gaslighting continues from Trump's head Border Patrol goon following yet another murder in Minneapolis.

As we discussed here, a United States citizen with no criminal record who was trying to record Border Patrol agents was violently attacked and shot this Saturday, sparking massive outrage and protests from citizens in the area.

And despite video evidence that just came out which completely contradicts his lies about what led to the shooting, Gregory Bovino, senior tactical commander for Border Patrol, held a presser where he attacked Democrats and lied that the agents who had already disarmed the man before they shot him over and over again were in fear for their lives.

A new video appears to show the moments leading up to a fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis, with the individual appearing to simply record on his phone as agents escalated the situation.



? dangjessie / Threads pic.twitter.com/LkIq20oTaB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 24, 2026

Here's Bovino's statement where he took very few questions before walking out:

BOVINO: During this operation, an individual approached US Border Patrol agents with a nine millimeter semi-automatic handgun. The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, a Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots. Medics on the scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had two loaded magazines and no accessible ID. This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. Then about 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement. Crowd control measures have been deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement. The situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming. The officer was highly trained and had been serving as a Border Patrol agent for eight years. The officer has extensive training as a Range Safety Officer and less lethal officer. As mentioned, this is only the latest attack on law enforcement. Across the country, the men and women of DHS have been attacked, shot at, doxed, had their family members threatened, and as we have seen more than 100 vehicle ramings over the past year against federal law enforcement. We will not allow violence against our law enforcement officers and we need state and local help, state and local law enforcement to help us coordinate to get violent criminals off the streets. Mayor Fry and Chief O'Hare just a few minutes ago did the opposite of that by omitting the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition in what looks like a situation again where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. I want to reiterate what President Donald Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem, myself, Director Marcos Charles, and so many others have said time and again. If you obstruct a law enforcement officer or assault a law enforcement officer, you are in violation of the law and will be arrested. Our law enforcement officers take an oath to protect the public. We go to work every day to protect our friends, our neighbors, and our fellow citizens. The fact of the matter is that the law does not enforce itself. It takes men and women who are willing to risk their lives to enforce it. The men and women of CBP and ICE, law enforcement are highly trained professionals who love this country and do this work, because they want to leave their kids and their grandkids a country that's safe and secure.

They're all shameless liars. You can see them take his gun in this slo-mo version of the video.

You took his gun before you executed him, you lying pieces of shit.pic.twitter.com/X7Cq5ZDO1G — Patricia Eguino (@PatriciaEguino) January 24, 2026

And here's another angle of the shooting:

BREAKING: New angle released of the federal agent involved shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

pic.twitter.com/n9kNehlSEc — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) January 24, 2026

DHS head Kristi Noem made similar claims during a presser a little later the same day, saying this about Pretti:

NOEM: An individual approached U.S. Patrol officers with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun. The officers attempted to disarm this individual, but the armed suspect reacted violently. Fearing for his life and for the lives of his fellow officers around him, agent fired defensive shots. Medics were on the scene immediately and attempted to deliver medical aid to the subject, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had two magazines with ammunition in them that held dozens of rounds. He also had no ID. This looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement.

Noem also attacked Walz and Frey, and accused them of encouraging violence against law enforcement officers.

Every one of these Trump goons needs to be prosecuted once we have a functioning Justice Department again.