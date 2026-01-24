VA Nurse Murdered By Federal Agents In Minneapolis

The news started to spread on social media this morning of another ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Someone sitting in a donut shop across the street recorded the entire thing:
UPDATE: Cell phone video from another witness, synced with the other.
UPDATE: Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara identified the victim as Alex Pretti, a 51-year-old white male with a license to carry, and no previous record with police beyond traffic tickets.
He is a U.S. Citizen.
I assumed this CYA bullshit would happen, because that's what LEOs do. Listen closely: Most of the shots happened after the victim appeared to be already dead.
Early DHS spin (via Fox News) is that the person shot repeatedly by Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis was armed -- note that open carrying firearms is legal with a permit and notably, they are not (yet at least) claiming that the person fired or even brandished a gun, just had one.
— Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T16:30:49.039Z
This is apparently on X. I have a few concerns: 1) why is DHS sending photos of (alleged) evidence that should be in a secure chain of custody that is now lying on a car seat??? and 2) being armed does not on its own justify the use of deadly force — there has to be evidence he was trying to use it
— Asha Rangappa (@asharangappa.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:09:38.775Z
The Star Tribune reports that federal agents "attempted to order local police from the scene" where a man was shot and killed by feds this morning, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara refused and "instructed his officers to preserve the scene."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-24T16:40:49.526Z
I still can't get over the fact that Bill Kristol is so frequently now the voice of reason:
On the execution in Minnesota: Obviously, the individuals involved should be held accountable. But responsibility goes to the top of ICE and CBP, and DHS. Their appropriations come up next week in the senate. Not a cent for DHS without pulling ICE and CBP off the streets, in MN and everywhere else.
— Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T16:52:54.445Z
Very bad situation right now. ICE is either trapped or refusing to leave. Black bloc morons absolutely chomping at the bit to burn the neighborhood down, just got attacked by three of them for having a camera out. “Can’t wait to burn it all down tonight”
— Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:31:28.855Z
His name is Alex Jeffrey Pretti.
UPDATE: Here is more video. WARNING: It's graphic
More on Pretti, who was a nurse for the VA.
"The man fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis this morning has been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, according to sources familiar with the investigation ... State records show Pretti was issued a nursing license in 2021, and it remains active through March 2026."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-24T19:16:13.925Z