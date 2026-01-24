VA Nurse Murdered By Federal Agents In Minneapolis

The news started to spread on social media this morning of another ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Someone sitting in a donut shop across the street recorded the entire thing:

BREAKING: ICE just shot and killed someone again in Minneapolis — Molly Ploofkins (@mollyploofkins.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T15:59:17.032Z

UPDATE: Cell phone video from another witness, synced with the other.

https://bsky.app/profile/dominicervolina.com/post/3md6wetpavk2q

UPDATE: Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara identified the victim as Alex Pretti, a 51-year-old white male with a license to carry, and no previous record with police beyond traffic tickets.

He is a U.S. Citizen.

I assumed this CYA bullshit would happen, because that's what LEOs do. Listen closely: Most of the shots happened after the victim appeared to be already dead.

a nurse who worked for the VA govsalaries.com/pretti-alex-... — Rheum Cat (@rheumcat.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T18:51:53.250Z

Bovino shamelessly lies: "This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-24T19:14:18.742Z

Alex Pretti, the man killed by federal agents today in Minneapolis, appears to have been a registered nurse, an athlete, a son and a brother, with ties to Colorado and Wisconsin. Here is a photo he used for several accounts. — Jacqueline Sweet (@jsweetli.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T19:07:39.295Z

Alex Pretti was a colleague at the VA. We hired him to recruit for our trial. He became an ICU nurse- I lover working with him. He was a good kind person who lived to help and these fuckers executed him. White. Hot. Rage. — Dimitri Drekonja, MD, MS (@dimitridrekonja.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T19:31:44.982Z

Alex from our time working together, while he was in nursing school. Later, he moved to ICU, working as a nurse to support critically ill Veterans. He had such a great attitude. We’d chat between patients about trying to get in a mountain bike ride together. Will never happen now — Dimitri Drekonja, MD, MS (@dimitridrekonja.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T19:39:12.990Z

A 51-year-old man shot Saturday by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, a hospital record obtained by The Associated Press shows.

apnews.com/article/immi... — Tim O’Brien (@timobrien.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:16:42.351Z

Early DHS spin (via Fox News) is that the person shot repeatedly by Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis was armed -- note that open carrying firearms is legal with a permit and notably, they are not (yet at least) claiming that the person fired or even brandished a gun, just had one. — Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T16:30:49.039Z

This is apparently on X. I have a few concerns: 1) why is DHS sending photos of (alleged) evidence that should be in a secure chain of custody that is now lying on a car seat??? and 2) being armed does not on its own justify the use of deadly force — there has to be evidence he was trying to use it — Asha Rangappa (@asharangappa.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:09:38.775Z

Protester in Minnesota: I’m 70 years old and I’m fucking angry *disappears into gas* — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:16:46.960Z

I am trying not to post on these events in this state of mind but: I hope people understand what the observers are doing is brave and dangerous. — Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T16:51:46.074Z

The Star Tribune reports that federal agents "attempted to order local police from the scene" where a man was shot and killed by feds this morning, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara refused and "instructed his officers to preserve the scene." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-24T16:40:49.526Z

I still can't get over the fact that Bill Kristol is so frequently now the voice of reason:

On the execution in Minnesota: Obviously, the individuals involved should be held accountable. But responsibility goes to the top of ICE and CBP, and DHS. Their appropriations come up next week in the senate. Not a cent for DHS without pulling ICE and CBP off the streets, in MN and everywhere else. — Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T16:52:54.445Z

“Boo hoo” They’re not just killing people, they’re taunting the public they’re terrorizing after they do it. apnews.com/article/immi... — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:03:26.698Z

Very bad situation right now. ICE is either trapped or refusing to leave. Black bloc morons absolutely chomping at the bit to burn the neighborhood down, just got attacked by three of them for having a camera out. “Can’t wait to burn it all down tonight” — Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:31:28.855Z

The guy was facedown and being kicked in the head. He only winds up face-up from the impact of the bullets. — Lee-in-Iowa 💙 (@lee-in-iowa.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:16:29.132Z

ICE needs to go. — (@lizespeaks.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T17:38:19.576Z

His name is Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

Alex Pretti’s last words were “are you ok?” said the woman next to him who ICE also pepper sprayed in the face. — LegalEagle (@legaleagle.tv) 2026-01-24T19:51:25.865Z

UPDATE: Here is more video. WARNING: It's graphic

NEW VIDEO: this appears to be the footage from the woman in the pink coat. — Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2026-01-24T18:46:36.075Z

More on Pretti, who was a nurse for the VA.