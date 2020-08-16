2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Anti-mask Covidiots Arrested In Orange County

A few people decided to walk into the Mother’s grocery store in Costa Mesa without a mask. When they wouldn't leave, the store manager then locked them in & called the police.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
One of the knuckleheads who organized their rally compared the wearing of face masks to being forced to wear a burka. That's the mentality we're dealing with here, folks. Orange County reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths on Saturday alone, but to these dingleberrys wearing a mask is an infringement of their god-given rights.

Source: Orange County Register

Two women were arrested on suspicion of trespassing during an anti-mask rally in Costa Mesa Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police were called to Mother’s Market, at 1890 Newport Blvd., by a manager reporting the trespassers before 2:15 p.m., police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.

[...]

A rally had been taking place adjacent to the store near Newport Boulevard and 19th Street since 11 a.m., with demonstrators protesting COVID-19 restrictions, police said.

And some fatuous (and wrong) nonsense from who these people are.

Event organizer Alan Hostetter, former police chief and founder of America Phoenix Project, said the event was focusing on the city because “Costa Mesa along with other cities up and down the state have gone so far as to even strengthen Gov. Newsom’s unconstitutional lockdown orders.”

Leigh Dundas, a human rights attorney in Orange County, said the event was organized “to bring awareness to the mask issue.”

[...]

Dundas said she felt the fine was atrocious, arguing that, “I mean, if I’d come up to you five months ago and I said you have to wear a burka or you have to wear a Spiderman outfit, that would have been a violation of your basic human rights and constitutional rights.”

And a few tweets.

