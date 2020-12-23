Watch As Man Attacks Store Manager With A Shopping Cart After Being Asked To Wear A Mask

For some inexplicable reason (/sarcasm) a lot of these type of videos come from Orange County in California, apparently this one from Huntington Beach, again.

Source: Raw Story

A video posted to Reddit this Wednesday shows a man becoming enraged after store workers and customers asked him to put on a mask.

The video, which the uploader says was recorded in Orange County, California, shows the man beginning to check out his groceries when a store worker grabs his shopping cart in an apparent attempt to stop him.

At that point, the man picks up the cart and tries to throw it at the worker before storming out.