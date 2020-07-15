Orange County Board Of Education Votes For Kids To Return To Classes In Fall - No Matter What

The first line of this article pretty much sums this foolishness up:

A California county wants its kids back in schools no matter what -- and won't require masks or social distancing to get them there.



But, because their recommendations were mere guidelines, and non-binding, each non-insane school district can decide what's appropriate, and what is reckless and dangerous.

And as you probably know, or could guess, Orange County is among the most Republican of any of the larger counties in California. The gap is dwindling though, precisely because of foolishness like this.

Source: CNN