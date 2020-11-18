Politics
After Verbal Free For All, MI Board Finally Certifies Wayne County Votes

This was quite the drama last night.
By Susie Madrak

There was real drama in Michigan last night, as Americans across the country followed a debate by the Board of Canvassers over whether to disallow the black votes from the City of Detroit in Wayne County's election results.

This was all part of Rudy Giuliani's strategy to steal the election by throwing results to Republican-controlled state legislatures who would appoint Trump-loyal electors. It didn't work. Via Fox2Detroit:

After initially split on the vote to verify the election results from Wayne County, the board of canvassers ultimately revised their vote and unanimously voted to certify the will of the people.

The unanimous vote came five and a half hours into a meeting which was live-streamed on Zoom.

Roughly two hours earlier however the vote was split. Two Republican canvassers voting not to certify due to votes being out of balance. It is something Benson says, is human error.

"If someone shows up and leaves without voting or if someone spoils a ballot or other types of clerical errors."

Trump made a triumphant tweet after the first vote, saying, "Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!"

But that didn't last, because the board reversed themselves after voting again:

Democracy held -- this time.

