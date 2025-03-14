What The Hell, Gavin Newsom?

Steve M. says, "Newsom is dead to me."
Credit: screenshot/YouTube
By Steve M.March 14, 2025

"News" about Gavin Newsom:

1. The second guest on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s new podcast is conservative radio host Michael Savage.

Savage is a longtime family friend.

Part 1 of 2

Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T01:42:06.497Z

Let me remind you that even by the standards of Limbaugh-era talk radio, Savage is an extraordinary hatemonger. Bill Moyers had his number more than twenty years ago.

Well, let’s look at the record: Michael Savage is known to speak on the air of non-white countries as — you may want to cover your children’s eyes — as “turd world nations.”

Open your door to immigrants, he has said, and “the next thing you know they are defecating on your country and breeding out of control.” He has said that while Latinos, in particular, “breed like rabbits” and whites don’t, homosexuals “are part of the grand plan to cut down on the white race.”

When student volunteers distributed food to San Francisco’s homeless, Mr. Savage said “the girls can go in and maybe get raped because they seem to like the excitement of it. There’s always the thrill and possibility they’ll be raped in a dumpster while giving out a turkey sandwich.”

When the Million Mom March called for gun control, Mr. Savage said children killed by guns “are not kids, they’re ghetto slime.”

... Michael Savage says: “We need racist stereotypes right now of our enemy in order to encourage our warriors to kill the enemy.”

Gavin Newsom is dead to me.

Excerpted from No More Mister Nice Blog.

