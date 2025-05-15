Report: Most Americans Don't Earn Enough For Basic Standard Of Living

For the bottom 60% of U.S. households, a "minimal quality of life" is out of reach, the findings conclude.
By Susie MadrakMay 15, 2025

The gap between what Americans earn and how much they need to bring in to achieve a basic standard of living is growing, according to a new report. Via CBS News:

The analysis, from the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP), looks beyond whether people can afford daily necessities like food and shelter to consider whether they have the means to pay for things like the technology tools necessary for work, higher education, and health and child care costs.

In tracking costs associated with what the group calls a "basket of American dream essentials," LISEP says its Minimal Quality of Life index provides a truer picture of how Americans are faring than standard economic data, such as the nation's gross domestic product and jobless rate. The index captures the annual change in the typical costs facing low- and moderate-income households who are looking to maintain a basic quality of life.

[...] The findings? For the bottom 60% of U.S. households, a "minimal quality of life" is out of reach, according to the group, a research organization focused on improving lower earners' economic well-being.

"Indicators like GDP and unemployment tell us the economy is thriving. But they don’t reflect the reality of most Americans."

Brian Goldstone (@brian-goldstone.bsky.social) 2025-05-14T13:34:44.193Z

A lot of people will be misled by the term "minimum quality of life," which seems designed to imply... well, minimal circumstances. Here, it would include a gym membership & setting aside $3,500 per child for their future college degree. Those things are great goals, but maybe not minimal ones.

Alexander Deebus (@hyperbole.bsky.social) 2025-05-14T17:25:26.158Z

I am the 22%, all of it coming from social security plus on the hook for my mother's rent in memory care home and her medical bills. A cut to Medicaid and SS checks being late would leave me living in my car. Wish these billionaires in government had a clue how life really works for most of us.

Deidre 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇨🇦🇲🇽 (@druidwood.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T22:03:26.394Z

The American Dream of homeownership is dead

Trumpflation Tracker (@trumpflationtrkr.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T00:51:32.262Z

