Poll: Most Americans, Including Majority Of Republicans, Want Roe v Wade Upheld

It appears as if more Republicans are answering the abortion question honestly. This is good news.

According to the latest NBC/WSJ poll, 52% of Republicans said they do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned. Legal and safe abortion is seeing the highest support it has seen since the 1980s, which is timely, given the fact that the Supreme Court seems poised to be in the position to have enough votes to overturn it.

From NBC News:

A new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal finds that 71 percent of American voters believe that the decision, which established a woman’s legal right to an abortion, should not be overturned. Just 23 percent say the ruling should be reversed.... Those supporting the ruling include 88 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents and a majority — 52 percent — of Republicans. About four-in-ten Republicans — 39 percent — say that Roe v. Wade should be overturned. Voters also say that they are more likely to vote for a political candidate who supports abortion rights rather than for one who opposes them.

Of course, it would have been timelier if these Republicans had actually been vocal enough to get through to the one-issue voters BEFORE they managed put Anti-Choicers in charge of our Legislative Branch, Executive Branch, and Judicial Branch. So forgive me if I seem a little less excited about this poll than I should be.

But what the hell. At least they're coming out publicly now and saying they support Roe v. Wade, instead of screaming self-righteously that the Pro-Choice people are murders while on the side, or in secret, paying for abortions for their wives, mistresses, and daughters.

Huzzah?