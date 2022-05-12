New Poll: Abortion Rises As Second Most Important Issue

As the conservative majority in the Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe v. Wade, the American public has taken notice.
New Poll: Abortion Rises As Second Most Important Issue
2017 Women's MarchCredit: Karoli Kuns
By John AmatoMay 12, 2022

A new Monmouth University poll sees a big rise in Americans on the issue of abortion and predicts it will be a major factor in the upcoming midterms.

48% of Democrats say candidates' views are extremely important on abortion. That's a rise of 17 percent from 2018.

For Republicans, the importance of abortion has dropped down to 29 percent from 36 percent in 2018, with a slight rise in independents up 4 points to 31 percent. For women, there's a rise of 6 percent.

Four years ago, health care was the top issue (28%), followed by economic policy (19%) and immigration (18%). Abortion policy (9%) was near the bottom of the list.

As the conservative majority in the Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe v. Wade, American voters have taken notice.

It's a pretty shocking result because the U.S. is still reeling from the pandemic, Covid supply chain issues, as well as the war in Ukraine that's fueling a rise in inflation.

The economy polled only 1% higher than abortion 26% to 25%, which shows how impactful this issue is for the U.S. as a whole.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue