Fox News Poll: 63% Support Roe V Wade

Another poll shows Americans' overwhelming support of Roe v Wade. Even a Fox poll.
By John AmatoMay 4, 2022

Fox News has released a new poll today and so on America's Newsroom, it took Bill Hemmer took almost 90 minutes to get to the most pressing issue of the moment. Roe V Wade.

Fox News hyped different aspects of their poll (like Title 42 and inflation) to mask the Roe results until the show was almost over. When it came to the Roe V Wade portions, the Fox News website focused on another aspect of the poll that's not relevant to the pressing question.

"Fox News Poll: Just over half favor banning abortions after 15 weeks," screams a Fox News headline.

That's a different issue entirely.

Hemmer does a crafty job of camouflaging the anti-Republican result by pretending the Roe v Wade poll question was about a states' rights issue.

With their chyron saying: 63%SAY ROE V WADE SHOULD STAND, Hemmer asked it this way.

vlcsnap-2022-05-04-08h38m00s127

"Question, how do Americans feel about allowing the states to make the ultimate decision," Hemmer asked.

That wasn't the f**king question.

Fox News brought on a Republican pollster named Brenda Gianiny to discuss the results.

"Hemmer said, "What we asked whether or not you wanted Roe v Wade to stand or overturn it. At the moment 63% say, let it stand."

I love his, 'at the moment' clause to his question. Yes, this is their latest poll, jerkoff.

Gianiny replied, "When you ask voters about abortion, it is not as simple as saying I'm a pro-choice voter or I may be a pro-life voter."

"As you see there the data, a majority say let it stand," she said.

That's the whole sh*t and kaboodle, right there. That is what the leaked opinion is all about.

The segment then delved into issues that do not pertain to letting Roe v. Wade stand, and the radical actions the conservative-led Supreme Court is taking.

Gianiny downplayed the poll by saying some Americans support some access to abortion. Stop lying, a huge majority support a women's right to choose.

Then the conversation focused immediately on "state's rights restrictions on abortion," instead of Alito screwing the entire country over.

Everybody knows this is about a radical change in the rights of a woman to make decisions about her body. Fox distractions do not change that.

