Trump To Pardon Reality TV Stars Todd And Julie Chrisley

I found a Republican, makeup wearing, reality tv show star who was convicted of fraud and tax evasion. Actually, two. And they do not have the last name Trump. But they do love him and, apparently, birds of a feather really DO stick together....because Trump just pardoned them.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, famous for “Chrisley Knows Best,” were charged in 2019 (under Trump's first administration) for a variety of crimes linked to bank fraud and tax evasion. They were both convicted in 2002 after prosecutors showed that they defrauded Atllanta banks out of more than $30 million dollars after submitting fake loan documents. Additionally, they were convicted of tax evasion related to their fake luxurious lifestyle.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Julie was sentenced to seven. They were also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

Trump decided to let them off the hook.

All it takes to get a pardon from Trump is a bribe, flattery or .... a bigger bribe.