Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Washed Up Reality TV Stars Unite!

Trump throws the Wisconsin Republicans into a tizzy by urging Sean Duffy to run for Wisconsin governor.
By Chris capper Li...
Washed Up Reality TV Stars Unite!
Image from: Screencap

Over the weekend, TFG threw a curveball at the Wisconsin Republicans by putting out a statement encouraging former reality TV star Sean Duffy to run for governor instead of former Wisconsin Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch:

"Working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor. He would be fantastic!" Trump said in a statement on Saturday. "A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable."

[...]

"His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people," Trump said. "Run Sean, Run!"

Kleefisch was the only high profile candidate for the Republicans and has been busy sucking up to Scott Walker's circle of friends and donors, including hiring Walker's son as her campaign manager. So much for Walker's influence with Trump.

WisPolitics.com reports that Duffy is actually considering it now.

Trump issued a statement today that he was working hard to get Duffy to run, saying he would be “virtually unbeatable.”

Following the statement, a source familiar with Duffy’s thinking told WisPolitics.com the former congressman was considering it. Duffy resigned his House seat in 2019 to spend more time with his family after receiving the diagnosis that his ninth child would be born with Down syndrome.

The fact that Duffy is even considering it is surprising in itself. He and his wife, yet another former reality TV star, had sold their home in Wausau, Wisconsin and moved to New Jersey, although there is a report that the Duffys still own a home in the state.

It's also surprising because the salary for the Wisconsin Governor is $146,600 but Duffy has long complained that he could barely make ends meet when he was a Congressman pulling in $174,000. But that could be mitigated by the fact that if he were to win, he'd live in the governor's mansion on the taxpayers dime during his time in office. Plus Duffy Compost is pulling in big bucks from Faux News.

Duffy would also have the distinct advantage of getting all that free airtime from Fox.

In the meantime, it'll be just fun to watch the GOP in such disarray and eating themselves over the next year.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team