Washed Up Reality TV Stars Unite!

Over the weekend, TFG threw a curveball at the Wisconsin Republicans by putting out a statement encouraging former reality TV star Sean Duffy to run for governor instead of former Wisconsin Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch:

"Working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor. He would be fantastic!" Trump said in a statement on Saturday. "A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable." [...] "His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people," Trump said. "Run Sean, Run!"

Kleefisch was the only high profile candidate for the Republicans and has been busy sucking up to Scott Walker's circle of friends and donors, including hiring Walker's son as her campaign manager. So much for Walker's influence with Trump.

WisPolitics.com reports that Duffy is actually considering it now.

Trump issued a statement today that he was working hard to get Duffy to run, saying he would be “virtually unbeatable.” Following the statement, a source familiar with Duffy’s thinking told WisPolitics.com the former congressman was considering it. Duffy resigned his House seat in 2019 to spend more time with his family after receiving the diagnosis that his ninth child would be born with Down syndrome.

The fact that Duffy is even considering it is surprising in itself. He and his wife, yet another former reality TV star, had sold their home in Wausau, Wisconsin and moved to New Jersey, although there is a report that the Duffys still own a home in the state.

It's also surprising because the salary for the Wisconsin Governor is $146,600 but Duffy has long complained that he could barely make ends meet when he was a Congressman pulling in $174,000. But that could be mitigated by the fact that if he were to win, he'd live in the governor's mansion on the taxpayers dime during his time in office. Plus Duffy Compost is pulling in big bucks from Faux News.

Duffy would also have the distinct advantage of getting all that free airtime from Fox.

In the meantime, it'll be just fun to watch the GOP in such disarray and eating themselves over the next year.