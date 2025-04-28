POTUS's Golf Club Speaker Has Bizarre Thoughts On How To Cure Cancer, Covid

Andreas Kalcker, who will appear at the ‘Truth Seekers Conference’ in Miami, has some provocative thoughts on how to cure cancer, autism, and COVID, and they may sound familiar to you. Ya' just need a little bleach! Of course, Quacker has no evidence to back up his claims, but he insists it is “possibly the greatest medical discovery of the last 100 years”.

Kalcker, a German citizen believed to reside in Switzerland, will be one of approximately 50 speakers who will begin on Thursday at Trump National Doral Miami. The event, organized by far-right commentator Charlie Ward, will bring together several anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists. And this shitshow will shamefully be hosted at the president's golf club.

According to The Guardian, Kalcker markets the bleach under the brand name “CDS”, for chlorine dioxide solution. His online brochures claim that the toxic chemical, which he admits is a disinfectant, can “eliminate pathogens” that cause disease.

More from The Guardian:

Government health authorities in the US and Spain have denounced the remedy as fraudulent, saying it is no different from drinking bleach. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that it can cause serious and even life-threatening side-effects, including dehydration, diarrhoea and kidney injury. Kalcker’s appearance at Thursday’s conference is the latest indication that potentially dangerous alternative health approaches are being emboldened and are proliferating during Trump’s second term in the White House. The US president’s choice of the prominent vaccine skeptic, Robert Kennedy Jr, to head the Department of Health and Human Services has spread alarm through medical circles. Kennedy, who until 2023 led the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, has talked about treating the current measles outbreak in Texas with cod liver oil. He also praised without any evidence two doctors in Texas whom he claimed had “healed” 300 children with measles using the inhaled steroid budesonide. At his confirmation hearings for the health secretary job, Kennedy directly mentioned chlorine dioxide. He praised Trump’s handling of pandemic, saying the president had not only speeded up the search for a Covid vaccine but had looked at “all of the different remedies including … even chlorine dioxide”.

Most of us remember that Trump suggested we inject bleach, and stick light bulbs up our asses to cure Covid. If you're one of the millions of people like me who struggled with cancer, and/or COVID, the last thing you need to hear is a quack telling you to take in bleach. As for autism, that's Republicans' latest boogeymen. RFK Jr. has suggested that individuals on the autism spectrum are worthless.

Meanwhile, conservatives think women are worthless unless they have children. Who is left? I suggest they are useless, and we need to raise a ruckus before this country is no longer recognizable; it already feels like an episode of the Twilight Zone.