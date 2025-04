The Vatican had a dress code and if you thought Donald Trump would show some respect at Pope Francis's funeral, you'd be wrong.

Trump wearing black, highlighted by his orange bronzer and carrot top hair dye could have been a new fashion statement.

Trump also chewed gum and used his phone during the funeral.

Trump chewing gum, not wearing the traditional black suit, and fiddling with his phone during the funeral of the pope has people outraged all over the world. Manners maketh man I’m told. #MomSky

#Voices4Victory — Liz (or Lizzie) Kim 김혜성 💫 (@zen4ever2us.bsky.social) 2025-04-26T18:47:43.298Z

Wearing a bright blue suit, texting, and then sleeping at Pope Francis’s funeral. What an embarrassing mess. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-04-26T17:43:25.524Z

It takes a massive brass neck to have your administration attack another president for being disrespectfully dressed in a meeting and then turn up to the pope's funeral in a blue suit. — Ruth Deyermond (@ruthdeyermond.bsky.social) 2025-04-26T10:31:29.678Z