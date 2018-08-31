At Aretha's Funeral, Rev. Al Suggests Trump Learn R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

This is the funeral of the Queen of Soul, not a political rally. Still, it was necessary to correct the record of one so-called president who was not invited to two funerals this weekend because he's Donald Trump. And Reverend Al took the opportunity to make that correction.

...On Sunday on my show I misspelled "respect" and a lot of y'all, a lot of y'all corrected me. Now I want y'all to help me correct President Trump, to teach him what it means. And I say that because when word had went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, "She used to work for me."

No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us. Aretha never took orders from nobody but God!