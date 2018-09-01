Open Thread: Aretha's Homegoing Was The Best Funeral Ever

The suspense is over: We know who sang at Aretha's funeral. The answer? Almost everyone. The only people we picked who didn't sing were Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey.

Gladys Knight (who disclosed her own pancreatic cancer.)

Jennifer Holliday.

Jennifer Hudson.

Stevie Wonder.

Fantasia.

Faith Hill. (Apparently she and Aretha became friends doing flood relief after Katrina.)

Jennifer Holliday closed out the celebration.

Did you watch? It was a wonderful service, a real celebration of a great lady.

Michael Eric Dyson is also getting a lot of attention for his attack on Trump at the funeral: