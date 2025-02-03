Alex Jones Claims Trump Gave Him Classified Intelligence

Disgraced asshole Alex Jones told his sycophants that Trump has already given him sensitive information without asking for it.

Jones also claims that Trump and Elon Musk are going to get revenge on his, Jones's, behalf.

JONES: But let's just say the Trump administration released something to us that we just got yesterday. I don't think our enemies are going to be too happy, but see, that news is minor. So it just goes over here on the side for now. Woo, baby, because none of us that have been persecuted by this evil system are going to have any problems anymore once this is completed and there's no turning it back now. So yeah, I feel like a trillion pounds have been lifted off of me. Thank you, God.

Jones was rightly prosecuted because he was a scumbag that promoted lies and conspiracies that hurt American families. Trump is pissing on the Sandy Hook families who suffered from this creep and won a huge settlement against Jones.

JONES: And then Trump's going to start releasing all the secret intelligence agency and FBI investigations that have gone on against the American people, including me. We've already been given the first tranche of information. That's fast, I didn't expect 12 days, that's yesterday, into this we're 13 now. I didn't even call, ask for anything, nothing. I said, let him move to the big stuff first, secure the Republic. But I'm really impressed, because when all this comes out, and it's coming out right now, the deep state's all going to prison. And who's involved helping go through all the data, Elon Musk. Thank you, lucky stars, for that guy.

Musk bought the White House for Trump, and his payoff at the moment is to destroy the government.

Jones finished up by attacking anyone who dares to push back against Trump's insidious behavior.

So this is an amazing moment, ladies and gentlemen. Now the bad guys are going to try to escalate war. They've already put giant options on the stock market, but they're going to blame the tariffs and try to say that Trump is Herbert Hoover 2.0. But it is not going to work.

People who disagree with Demented Donald are the bad guys.

This is fascism at its worst.