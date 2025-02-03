'Virtually Every Sector': Fox Forced To Admit Trump Tariff Hoax Hurts Consumers

Update: Trump backed down from his tariffs BS this morning. The markets are going to start ignoring him just as they did in 2017. Nice "hoax" presidency you got there, Donnie. -- eds.
Republicans can try to put a happy face on this insanity from Trump, but even Trump's allies over on Fox are having problems sugar coating what's coming.
During an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, as Mace was carrying water for Trump's trade wars with China, Mexico, and Canada, here's what was going on in the split screen:
Mace conceded that she was "deeply concerned about inflation" but suggested it could be tackled in other ways.
"Thank God for DOGE, they're looking at waste, fraud, and abuse," she said. "We have to look at spending."
As Mace answered, Fox News scrolled a partial list of products that could be affected by the tariffs, including avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, pineapples, toys, and cars.
"We were just looking at a scrolling list of some of the products and companies that are going to be affected, and it seems like virtually every sector of the American economy potentially could be targeted by these tariffs and the tariffs that Mexico and Canada have now announced that they will institute against U.S. goods," Scott pointed out.
"It seems like virtually every sector of the American economy" -- Fox News has put together a scrolling list of the "goods affected by Trump tariffs" ?
Republicans can try to put a happy face on this insanity from Trump, but even Trump's allies over on Fox are having problems sugar coating what's coming.
During an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, as Mace was carrying water for Trump's trade wars with China, Mexico and Canada, here's what was going on in the split screen:
Mace conceded that she was "deeply concerned about inflation" but suggested it could be tackled in other ways.
"Thank God for DOGE, they're looking at waste, fraud, and abuse," she said. "We have to look at spending."
As Mace answered, Fox News scrolled a partial list of products that could be affected by the tariffs, including avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, pineapples, toys, and cars.
"We were just looking at a scrolling list of some of the products and companies that are going to be affected, and it seems like virtually every sector of the American economy potentially could be targeted by these tariffs and the tariffs that Mexico and Canada have now announced that they will institute against U.S. goods," Scott pointed out.
"It seems like virtually every sector of the American economy" -- Fox News has put together a scrolling list of the "goods affected by Trump tariffs" 😬
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 2, 2025 at 2:15 PM
"...may drive up prices"
WILL drive up prices ... like we told you it would.
Looks like the lib-tards knew what we were talking about!
Fox forgot Toyota. My employer is 1 of many insurers on the Toyota global property program. There's huge plant (in the billions) in Canada & MX. There's interdependency on Business Income btw these facilities & 1 in TX. Let's don't forget the Honda factory in OH. Where do they get the parts?!
— Kyzhrn68 (@kyzhrn68.bsky.social) February 2, 2025 at 8:25 PM
Canada's here: www.canada.ca/en/departmen...
— JRowlandson (@67th.bsky.social) February 2, 2025 at 4:23 PM