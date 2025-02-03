'Virtually Every Sector': Fox Forced To Admit Trump Tariff Hoax Hurts Consumers

Update: Trump backed down from his tariffs BS this morning. The markets are going to start ignoring him just as they did in 2017. Nice "hoax" presidency you got there, Donnie. -- eds.

Republicans can try to put a happy face on this insanity from Trump, but even Trump's allies over on Fox are having problems sugar coating what's coming.

During an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, as Mace was carrying water for Trump's trade wars with China, Mexico, and Canada, here's what was going on in the split screen: Mace conceded that she was "deeply concerned about inflation" but suggested it could be tackled in other ways. "Thank God for DOGE, they're looking at waste, fraud, and abuse," she said. "We have to look at spending." As Mace answered, Fox News scrolled a partial list of products that could be affected by the tariffs, including avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, pineapples, toys, and cars. "We were just looking at a scrolling list of some of the products and companies that are going to be affected, and it seems like virtually every sector of the American economy potentially could be targeted by these tariffs and the tariffs that Mexico and Canada have now announced that they will institute against U.S. goods," Scott pointed out.