Daily Show Examines Trump's Ban On Transgender Service Members

“The Daily Show” gave their trademark coverage to Trump’s recent executive order banning the service of transgender military officers. Host Michael Kosta dug into what he really thought of the decision. Via The Wrap:

On Monday, Trump determined that the “adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.” Though the word “transgender” was never used, many have dubbed the order a trans ban, and Kosta had a field day with those three adjectives.

“It makes sense that the military has to be honorable, truthful and disciplined,” Kosta said on Tuesday’s episode before flashing a picture of a drunk Pete Hegseth. “Sure, this is your Secretary of Defense. But that’s all the more reason why the rest of them have to have their s–t together.”

[...] Ultimately, Kosta emphasized that he thinks America should be “grateful for anyone who puts their life on the line so I don’t have to.” He also dismissed the idea that gender-affirming surgery can impact officers for up to 12 months, asking, “Do you know how long our wars last?”