The Daily Show Presents RFK Hospital

“The Daily Show” mocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s myriad of controversial medical opinions as health secretary by giving him his own medical drama.
“We seem to be stuck with RFK Jr. as health secretary, even though his medical advice is not something you’re ever going to see on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘The Pitt,’” host Ronny Chieng said on Thursday’s episode. The comedian had just updated his audience about how the CDC revised its website to remove Kennedy’s scientifically debunked claims that vaccines cause autism.
The comedian said that while Americans will never see Kennedy’s wild medical theories in actual TV shows, there is one program that’s taking a risk with it.
“They did just announce one new hospital show that’s going in a different direction,” Chieng teased as a narrator then takes over: “This fall, a groundbreaking new medical drama, ‘RFK Hospital.’”
I haven't seen much coverage of this in our corporate media, but at least The Daily Show is giving Kennedy the treatment he deserves. Kennedy shouldn't be in charge of anything relating to public health and should be ashamed to show his face in public for the rest of his miserable life if we lived in a sane society, which we apparently do not right now. Shame on Trump and every Republican in the Senate for allowing this menace to become our HHS Secretary.
