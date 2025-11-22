The Daily Show Presents RFK Hospital

The Daily Show gave RFK Jr. the treatment he deserved after he changed the CDC website to conform to his dangerous anti-vaccine views.

‘The Daily Show’ Mocks RFK Jr. With His Own Medical Drama Spoof:

“The Daily Show” mocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s myriad of controversial medical opinions as health secretary by giving him his own medical drama.

“We seem to be stuck with RFK Jr. as health secretary, even though his medical advice is not something you’re ever going to see on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘The Pitt,’” host Ronny Chieng said on Thursday’s episode. The comedian had just updated his audience about how the CDC revised its website to remove Kennedy’s scientifically debunked claims that vaccines cause autism.

The comedian said that while Americans will never see Kennedy’s wild medical theories in actual TV shows, there is one program that’s taking a risk with it.

“They did just announce one new hospital show that’s going in a different direction,” Chieng teased as a narrator then takes over: “This fall, a groundbreaking new medical drama, ‘RFK Hospital.’”