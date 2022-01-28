Ronny Chieng Roasts American Football

The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng wonders WTF is up about American football, from tailgating to the shape of the football.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 28, 2022

The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng takes a look at American Football and wonders WTF. He points out all the things that don't make sense about the game. Going from tailgating, to the shape of the ball to the scoring, he points out that it just non-Americans wondering what the hell is wrong with us. As a faithful citizen of Packer Nation, I'm more than a little disappointed that he didn't talk about Green Bay. I mean, it's still all the same weirdness, but with the addition of 20 below wind chills and lots of snow. I don't even want to talk about Ol' COVID Toes Rodgers.

Open thread below...

