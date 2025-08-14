James Comer Wants US Military Illegally Patrolling US Cities

Rep. 'Gomer' Comer told Newsmax he wants Trump to send in the US military to patrol many other US cities as a crime deterrent.

The U.S. Constitution prohibits using the military in any form against its citizenry.

It's up to governors to police their own state. Trump cannot declare an emergency without cause whenever he wants and then send in the military, It's insane and as anti-American as it gets.

The Posse Comitatus Act strictly limits use the force and military personnel in domestic law enforcement and prohibits the Army and Air Force from acting as police within US borders.

COMER: In the past two decades, walking the streets, trying to run the streets, trying to get people out. We have people carjacking, we have people mugging people at all hours of the day, and it's out of control. So the president had to send in the National Guard. And I think that you've seen just in the last 24 hours, a huge decline in crime, and we're going to support this, we're going to support doing this in other cities, if it works out in Washington, D.C. And again, it's unfortunate, but we spend a lot on our military. Our military has been in many countries around the world for the past two decades, walking the streets, trying to reduce crime in other countries. We need to focus on the big cities in America now. And that's what the president's doing.

Comer is giddy that crime was down in the last 24 hours in DC. Wow. Trump's reasons to send in the military are so specious that he's forced to use nonsensical ideas to defend them.

The unspoken word from Comer is "left-wing" and not "other." If the Supreme Court would actually allow Trump to do this, he would only focus on every city and every governor who are his political rivals.