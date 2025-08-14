Epstein Friendship Sleazier And Longer Than Trump Wants Us To Know

While Donald “Grab ‘Em By The P***y Trump” desperately tries to distance himself from his pedophiliac pal, Jeffrey Epstein, CNN has put together a comprehensive timeline that shows a long, close relationship.

The timeline also strongly suggests Trump’s awareness and acceptance of Epstein’s sex crimes. There are hints of something worse.

The whole thing is incredibly damning but I’ll highlight some of the important takeaways.

For one, the timeline gives credence to Epstein’s claim that Trump was his “closest friend for 10 years.” That was “echoed by three others who knew the men: Maria Farmer, one of Epstein’s first victims to speak publicly; Stacey Williams, a former model who dated Epstein; and Jack O’Donnell, a former Trump casino executive—all of whom used the phrase ‘best friend’ to describe their bond in recent interviews on CNN,” the accompanying article states.

In fact, Trump and Epstein seem to have been besties for quite a bit longer than 10 years. Epstein made the claim in 2019, as per CNN. But the timeline notes that Trump said in 2002 that their relationship began in 1987. There's also this item in CNN’s timeline, from February 1999: "Video shows Epstein and Trump chatting before a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York. They later sit near each other in the front row.”

In addition to many photographs of the two together throughout the years, there are some very creepy allegations:

1993: Epstein and [girlfriend Stacey] Williams visit Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to Williams. Williams told CNN this year that, as they stood outside his office, Trump groped her. “His hands were all over me. They were on my breasts. They were on my butt. They were on my hips, up and down while the two of them just kept having a normal conversation.” Trump’s campaign denied in 2024 that this happened and told the New York Times the allegations are “unequivocally false” and politically motivated. Williams described Epstein and Trump as “very close,” and said Trump “was his bro... his wingman. It was clear.” 1994/1995: In a lawsuit filed against Epstein's estate in 2020, a woman who accused Epstein of sexual abuse and exploitation said that when she was 14 years old, he took her to Mar-a-Lago and introduced her to Donald Trump, saying, “This is a good one, right?” Trump “smiled and nodded in agreement,” the suit alleges. The lawsuit, which does not accuse Trump of any abuse, is later dismissed. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the allegation.

Then there’s Trump’s recent claim that he fell out with Epstein after he “stole” Mar-a-Lago employee Virginia Giuffre, in June, 2000, according to CNN. That's a disgustingly sleazy statement right there. But there are several subsequent newspaper reports of Trump and Epstein together for the next several years. There's also Trump’s 2002 description of Epstein as “a terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Epstein was first indicted in 2006, in Florida. But investigative reporters from the Miami Herald and The Wall Street Journal found that Epstein remained a Mar-a-Lago member for more than a year afterward.

It’s obvious there’s something very rotten in the state of Trumpstein. It’s so bad that Trump looks worse the more he and his toadies try to cover it up. This timeline gives us a pretty good taste of what he doesn’t want us to know.