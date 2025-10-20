Guiffre Bio To Be Released Tomorrow; Expect Distractions

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwritten memoir is due to be published tomorrow and will shed more light on her account of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein. The more publicity this book gets, the more the Orange One will freak out. Expect weirdness. Via Newsweek:

Nobody's Girl is due for publication in the U.S. by Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, on Tuesday and will tell the life story of a woman who helped expose Jeffrey Epstein's campaign of abuse against young—and in some cases, underage—girls. Giuffre died in April, and her publisher said she "took her own life."

In 2022, she filed a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of rape, saying she was trafficked by Epstein to London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands to have sex with the royal and feared death if she refused. Andrew denied the allegations and settled out of court for an undisclosed sum while denying liability.

Nigel Cawthorne, who wrote an unauthorised biography Virginia Giuffre in 2022, told Newsweek: "I guess that it's a more poignant story now she is dead. She speaks from beyond the grave."