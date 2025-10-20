Guiffre Bio To Be Released Tomorrow; Expect Distractions

Everyone will be talking about the book, and it will drive the White House crazy. Expect lots of manufactured sideshows.
By Susie MadrakOctober 20, 2025

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwritten memoir is due to be published tomorrow and will shed more light on her account of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein. The more publicity this book gets, the more the Orange One will freak out. Expect weirdness. Via Newsweek:

Nobody's Girl is due for publication in the U.S. by Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, on Tuesday and will tell the life story of a woman who helped expose Jeffrey Epstein's campaign of abuse against young—and in some cases, underage—girls. Giuffre died in April, and her publisher said she "took her own life."

In 2022, she filed a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of rape, saying she was trafficked by Epstein to London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands to have sex with the royal and feared death if she refused. Andrew denied the allegations and settled out of court for an undisclosed sum while denying liability.

Nigel Cawthorne, who wrote an unauthorised biography Virginia Giuffre in 2022, told Newsweek: "I guess that it's a more poignant story now she is dead. She speaks from beyond the grave."

1. Virginia Guiffre “was a huge Trump fan,” her ghostwriter tells CBS Sunday Morning.

Amy Wallace says that Guiffre loved Trump and wanted him to win for two reasons:

Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-10-18T19:36:22.644Z

The late Virginia Guiffre wrote in her newly published memoir that Jeffrey Epstein often boasted of blackmailing his friends — and she had wondered if that had to do with his 2019 death in prison, officially classified as a suicide, according to a Friday report at the Telegraph. bit.ly/4o4Wun2

(@justdeirdre.bsky.social) 2025-10-18T14:27:29.706Z

