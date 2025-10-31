'An Ordinary Girl Brings Down A British Prince With Her Courage'

Our own political establishment can't bring themselves to deal with the Epstein crimes, but at least the famously rigid and traditional royal family has finally done their part. Took them long enough, but they finally punished the former Prince Andrew in a very public humiliation over his sexual assaults on Virginia Guiffre. Via CNN:

Britain’s King Charles took the extraordinary step of starting the process to strip his brother Andrew of his royal titles and evict him from the royal estate in Windsor, in the most dramatic attempt yet to quell the scandal over the disgraced prince’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The move, described in stark terms by Buckingham Palace as “necessary censures,” cements the deepest split in the British royal family in decades. The question now: whether King Charles and the British establishment have done enough to prevent Andrew’s association with Epstein from engulfing the monarchy. Andrew, 65, had faced 15 years of on-and-off controversy over his friendship with Epstein that had reached a new intensity after the release of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Andrew had sexually assaulted her as a teenager.

In a statement from Giuffre’s family yesterday, they said: “Today, an ordinary American girl, from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

It had been a “joyous and happy and sad day,” Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s brother, told Kaitlan Collins.

Of course, Republicans can't find the courage to do the same here. Yet.

