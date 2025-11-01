Rep. Thomas Massie Warns Jebus Johnson He'll Have Epstein Signatures

Rep. Thomas Massie is kind of the rat terrier of Republicans, and by that I mean once he grabs hold of an issue, he just won't let go. In this case, not a bad thing!
The Kentucky congressman accused America’s political and business elite of benefiting from “immunities and privileges exceeding those of Royalty in Britain," as the release of the Epstein files remains stalled in Congress -- because of Speaker Johnson's refusal to swear in Adelita Grijalva. Via Newsweek:
It comes after Andrew, a brother of Britain's King Charles III, was stripped of his title of "prince" and evicted from his residence in Windsor, England, amid scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein.
In an email to Newsweek, Massie said: “On the day the House returns to session, I’ll have 218 signatures on my discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files. Speaker Johnson's manipulation of the House calendar has delayed this for several weeks. If he’s hoping the news will get better or that people will forget, he should think again. We know from the victims’ lawyers that at least 20 men are implicated in files the FBI possesses, and we learned today from the New York Times that after his death suspicious activity reports were filed with the government on nearly a billion dollars of transfers from Epstein’s account.”