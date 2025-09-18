Rep. Massie: Epstein Client List Compiled From Witness Statements

Massie told the House Judiciary Committee that he thinks the FBI has the names of at least 20 people tied to Epstein, including prominent figures in the music industry, finance, politics and banking.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 18, 2025

Tom Massie revealed for the first time yesterday that there is now a functional list of suspected Epstein clients compiled from a series of witness statements and other evidence gathered by the FBI. Via the Miami Herald:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told the House Judiciary Committee that he thinks the FBI has the names of at least 20 people tied to Epstein, including prominent figures in the music industry, finance, politics and banking.

Massie’s statement comes as FBI Director Kash Patel testified under oath before Congress over two days of contentious hearings, during which he continued to insist that there is no “client list” and no credible evidence that Epstein trafficked underage girls to anyone other than himself.

But Massie cited files used by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York which summarize interviews with witnesses and suspects.

The lawmaker claimed those files include “one Hollywood producer worth a few 100 million dollars, one royal prince, one high-profile individual in the music industry, one very prominent banker, one high profile government official, one high profile former politician, one owner of a car company in Italy, one rock star, one magician, at least six billionaires, including a billionaire from Canada. We know these people exist in the FBI files, the files that you control.”

On Friday, former Miami federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who handled the controversial plea agreement for Epstein, will be grilled by the House Oversight Committee in closed-door testimony for the first time since he resigned as U.S. labor secretary amid renewed scrutiny of the case.

John Paulson...Epstein Client. Listed in his Black book. Revealed by Thomas Massie and the Epstein list.

www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-...

The PRIQ 🏳️‍🌈 (@anachrin.bsky.social) 2025-09-05T13:47:19.755Z

Massie and Marge Greene have promised to use immunity to read Epstein's client list into the Congressional record.

