Republicans Predict Mass Defections On Epstein Disclosure Bill

Seems like MAGA is pulling apart at the seams.
By Susie MadrakNovember 13, 2025

Republicans predict a significant chunk of the conference will vote for Rep. Ro Khanna’s and Rep. Thomas Massie’s Epstein file disclosure bill once it lands on the House floor. Via Politico:

Senior Republicans privately believe dozens of Republicans will vote for it, possibly 100 or more, according to five people granted anonymity to speak candidly. Democrats pushing the petition publicly predicted that Republicans would rush to support the measure once it hit the floor.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said earlier Wednesday that he’d vote in favor of a bill demanding the Justice Department release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, but expressed confidence in the House Oversight Committee’s work in releasing information related to the case.

“I think it’s a little bit of a false hope that’s going to provide these great results,” Bacon told MSNBC about the discharge petition. “It’s still got to work its way through the Senate and the president. But we’re already getting a lot of results.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) also said he’d vote for the measure when it comes to the House floor.

“Sure I’d support it, absolutely,” he said in a brief interview. “Unless there’s some reason not to. I don’t see any reason not to.”

Drip drip drip. Trump lied. Ghislaine lied. Epstein died. Trump Regime is moving to kill a vote to release the Epstein files. All hands on deck meeting.

Texas Paul (@realtexaspaul.com) 2025-11-12T19:00:55.683Z

EPSTEIN: even today, after the release of the key Epstein-Maxwell emails in which Epstein says Trump knew about the "girls" but hasn't "barked" (presumably, talked), the NYT reports that the WH is intensely pressuring the House NOT to vote to release more? How much worse is what we have not seen?

Andrew Weissmann (@weissmann.substack.com) 2025-11-12T20:38:09.440Z

Can we just take a minute and acknowledge that our POTUS is right OUT IN THE OPEN lobbying Congressional members to vote against releasing the Epstein files?! Like... what the fuck else does anyone even need to know?

Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger.bsky.social) 2025-11-13T01:32:11.505Z

