Pay Attention To Epstein Survivors: Ignore Trump's Circus

Please pay attention today to the explosive session with 10 Epstein victims as they share their stories with the public.

Don't pay attention to Trump's circus created to distract from the horror of Epstein and Maxwell's actions. In the video above, Epstein survivor Jess Michaels told MSNBC:

"She's looking for courage from Republicans"

and reminded viewers that

"No one should be FOR child sex trafficking."

It's insane that Republicans must be REMINDED that child sex trafficking is wrong, but here we are.

Mike Nellis: The Toll Comes Due

Activist Mike Nellis published an articulate Substack post on September 2. Nellis reminds Americans to ignore Trump's distractions, as the Epstein survivors share their stories on Capitol Hill. Nellis writes:

"Epstein’s victims are testifying this week. Their stories will be raw, painful, and impossible to bury."

Nellis points out that, in addition to the Epstein survivors' press conference on September 3, Trump is likely planning a "look here, not there" moment to distract from economic news.

"Over 2,000 Marines are deployed on U.S. Navy fleets off the coast of Venezuela. That could give Trump cover to make some dramatic “defense” move. It’s the start of September. New economic data is dropping—likely showing higher prices, weaker job growth, and the worst conditions since his last term. Stack all of that together, and the pattern is obvious: when the danger is close, Trump creates chaos to change the subject."

Epstein Survivors Press Conference: 10:30 am September 3

The Miami Herald reports Teresa Helm, Jess Michaels, and eight other victims of trafficking by Epstein and Maxwell will join Congressmen Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie at a press conference on Capitol Hill on September 3.

The lawmakers are holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the ten survivors, some of whom have not spoken publicly before.

The Miami Herald notes more than 100 Epstein victims will attend the Washington rally on Wednesday.

Teresa Helm, Jess Michaels, and several other victims of trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell will join Congressmen Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie at a press conference on Capitol Hill. Plus, The Washington Post reports that House Oversight Chair James Comer and members of his committee will meet privately with some of the survivors on Tuesday.