'Will Be Explosive': 10 Epstein Victims To Share New Details At Bipartisan Presser

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) revealed that at least 10 victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will appear at an "explosive" bipartisan press conference on Sept. 3.
By David EdwardsSeptember 1, 2025

During a Sunday interview on NBC, host Kristen Welker asked Khanna if he and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) had the votes to pass a bill to force the Department of Justice to release files on the Epstein case.

"I'm very confident it will," Khanna replied. "We will have the petition live on Sept. 2. We have all 212 Democrats committed to signing it. He has 12 Republicans. Only six of them have to sign it."

"What will be explosive is the September 3rd press conference that both of us are having with ten Epstein victims, many who have never spoken out before," he added. "They're going to be on the steps of the Capitol. They will be telling their story, and they will be saying clearly to the American public that they want the release of the Epstein files for full closure on this matter."

