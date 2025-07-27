'So Much Disappointment': GOP Lawmaker Scolds Trump For Doing 'A 180' On Epstein

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said that Republicans were feeling "so much disappointment" in President Donald Trump after he did "a 180" and declined to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
By David EdwardsJuly 27, 2025

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said that Republicans were feeling "so much disappointment" in President Donald Trump after he did "a 180" and declined to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I don't think it's a hoax at all," Massie told ABC News on Sunday in response to Trump's claim that the Epstein files were a Democratic "hoax."

"It's emblematic of the promise that President Trump brought with him to the White House, how he energized so many people who had checked out of the political system," he continued. "He was going to be the guy who holds all the rich and powerful and politically connected people accountable."

"And that's why there's so much disappointment right now."

Massie suspected that Trump had "friends who may be embarrassed by the release of these files."

"But for some reason, he's decided to do a 180 on this," the lawmaker complained.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon