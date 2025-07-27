'So Much Disappointment': GOP Lawmaker Scolds Trump For Doing 'A 180' On Epstein

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said that Republicans were feeling "so much disappointment" in President Donald Trump after he did "a 180" and declined to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I don't think it's a hoax at all," Massie told ABC News on Sunday in response to Trump's claim that the Epstein files were a Democratic "hoax."

"It's emblematic of the promise that President Trump brought with him to the White House, how he energized so many people who had checked out of the political system," he continued. "He was going to be the guy who holds all the rich and powerful and politically connected people accountable."

"And that's why there's so much disappointment right now."

Massie suspected that Trump had "friends who may be embarrassed by the release of these files."

"But for some reason, he's decided to do a 180 on this," the lawmaker complained.