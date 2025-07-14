Another GOP Lawmaker Tries To Whitewash Epstein Scandal

The backlash over the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal has been swift after Trump unleashed a Truth Social post to try to shut the whole thing down. In the post, Trump mentioned Epstein's name six times and somehow attempted to blame Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Comey, saying they created the list.

The fact is that Epstein died on Trump's watch, not Hillary Clinton's or Barack Obama's. And there are a lot of murky details about the case. For example, Alex Acosta, who served in Trump’s Cabinet during his first term with Bill Barr, was the U.S. Attorney in Miami when Epstein received his jaw-dropping plea deal.

New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler told CNN's Ari Melber that it would be "a colossal waste of time and effort, and frankly, a lot of nonsense" to appoint a special counsel over the Epstein scandal, even though the disgraced pedophile victimized more than 1,000 people.

"All right, this morning there is new criticism from the right on the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case," Melber said. "Politico is now reporting that conservative activist Laura Loomer is calling for the appointment of a special counsel to look into this."

"What do you think a special counsel would accomplish, and how do you feel about it?" the CNN anchor asked.

"Look, as I've said, I'm not exactly one to subscribe to conspiracy theories," Lawler replied. "So from my vantage point, if somebody committed a crime, if somebody affiliated with Jeffrey Epstein committed a crime, they should be prosecuted."

"In the absence of that, frankly, this seems like a colossal waste of time and effort, and frankly, a lot of nonsense," he continued. There are a lot of issues facing this country right now. A dead pedophile ain't one of them."

"And from my vantage point, the world is a lot better off with Jeffrey Epstein no longer part of it," he added. "And as I said, if somebody did something, if there is evidence of a crime committed, then prosecute them. In the absence of that, what are we talking about?"

As Axios reports, "Before the 2024 election, Trump and advisers such as Dan Bongino, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi and JD Vance, to varying degrees, helped nurture conspiracy theories about hidden documents and a secret Epstein "client list."

But now that the Trump administration is covering the scandal up, Republicans like Lawler are ready to move on from the case of the most notorious pedophile in recent history, who was well-connected to powerful men. The only person who has been prosecuted is not one of the powerful and pervy elite men who took advantage of Epstein's sex trafficking, but Ghislaine Maxwell. And sure, Maxwell is a horrible person, but it's just mind-blowing that a woman is in prison while all of the other predators remain free from justice.

Even far-right whackadoodle activist co-president Laura Loomer, a staunch ally of Trump, said Sunday night there should be a special counsel to examine the handling of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Of course, we can only imagine who that special counsel would be. Alex Jones or Kid Rock, perhaps?