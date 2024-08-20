Vance Tries To Troll Harris Over Jeffrey Epstein, Trolls Trump Instead

On Fox News Sunday, Trump VP nominee JD Vance tried to compare Kamala Harris to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, forgetting that Trump palled around with him and called Epstein a really fun guy.

This was not a smart analogy on the part of Trump's handpicked nominee.

JD VANCE: The American people just do not bite the idea that Kamala Harris, who has been vice president for three and half years, is somehow going to tackle the inflation crisis in a way tomorrow that she has not for the past 1300 days. Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policies, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy.

Without Trump's involvement with the infamous pedophile trafficker, it was still a disgusting analogy Vance made against his political rival.

NBC News reported this over a month ago.

Trump was at one point friends with Epstein. “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002, before there were any public allegations of wrongdoing against multimillionaire money manager. “He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump said then. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

C&L's Red State Rachel recently wrote, "Donald Trump Appears In Epstein Document Dump":

Trump denied being Epstein's plane, but that was a lie.

"I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island,” Trump said in a social media post in January. Flight logs released in 2021 as part of Maxwell’s trial, however, indicated Trump flew on the plane seven times.