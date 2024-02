In case you missed it, the economy added 353,000 jobs in January, “far more than expected,” The New York Times reported, putting “an even shinier gloss on job growth for 2023.”

“It’s almost like a ‘pinch me’ scenario,” independent economics consultant Sara Rutledge was quoted as saying.

I suspect Fox Newsers were uttering quite different exclamations, the kind that can’t be said on air.