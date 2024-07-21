Trump Offers Thoughtful And Unifying Message After Biden Ends Campaign

Fuck fuck fuckity fuck fuck. (I had to get that off my chest.) After an incredible amount of pressure from Democrats, and traditional media is complicit, too, President Joe Biden withdrew from contention for the Democratic nomination for reelection, throwing his full-throttled support behind Kamala Harris.

And over on Truth Social, The Felon, who had Jeffrey Epstein practically on speed dial, is lashing out because, of course. This is coming from the unhinged guy that Republicans didn't step up to replace:

"Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country, from our Southern Border, to Energy Dominance, National Security, International Standing, and so much more," Lumpy insisted. "He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate, and now the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard. He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his Complete and Total Mental, Physical, and Cognitive Demise. Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Yeah, sure, it's Biden who's declining mentally and not that narcissistic rage machine.

I don't even know what this means:

"Crooked Joe just got knocked out, so now I'll have to do it a FOURTH TIME!!!" he wrote.

As a personal friend of mine said on social media, "Fuck the media, fuck the donor class, fuck the talking heads, and a double fuck to the elected Dems who threw a good man under the bus, adding, "You motherfuckers better have a plan to save this country, because Joe sure did."

All of that.

We have an easy candidate to beat. Trump is a felon, a rapist, and was friends with several pedophiles. Trump left the economy in shatters. Biden built it back up, reduced the deficit, and enacted an infrastructure law that created jobs. Trump left office in disgrace with the worst job numbers since Herbert Hoover. And, of course, MAGA Republicans are OK with that. Biden did what Trump could never do: he put this country first after facing incredible obstacles from Democrats and the Beltway media. Trump is now the oldest nominee in U.S. history.

You can donate to Kamala's campaign here. LFG!