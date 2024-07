Independent media outlets are the only ones pointing out how frequently Donald Trump appears in the the Epstein document dump from earlier in the week. Shout out to Ben Meiselas and Meidas Touch for giving this important news some daylight.

Trump’s name appears over and over again on Jeffrey Epstein’s message logs in the grand jury docs released this week. It is also undisputed: Trump’s name appears 7 times on Epstein’s private jet flight logs, that Epstein flew on Trump’s jet with a young girl of indeterminate age,… — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) July 3, 2024

Another great voice from the Meidas Touch team, Politics Girl tweeted about the lack of media coverage on the Trump-Epstein story. It's worth checking out!