Biden Phones In To Morning Joe, And Slags Felon 45

President Biden called MSNBC's Morning Joe to discuss the chaos perpetuated by a handful of Democrats and, of course, the media. Biden keeps saying that he's committed to staying in the race. However, the Beltway media has been drumming up headlines for clicks on who should replace our nominee. We voted for Joe. We already knew he was old in 2020. And he's done a hell of a job! I don't like using exclamation marks, but fuck, the people in the back need to hear it.

"I beat him last time," Biden said. "I'll beat him this time."

"And this is a guy who—look, we talk about debates," he continued. "Look at his performance with debates. He lied over, you know, Trump has 50 lies."

"And he hasn't done a damn thing since the debate," the President said. "He's been riding around in a golf cart for 10 days. He's down in Mar-a-Lago talking with his wealthy friends."

"I'm not running because of these guys, Joe. I'm running because—and you know me well enough to know this from the very beginning," he said. "I ran because I never bought into the trickle-down economic theory. I never bought into the notion that we have to walk away from the rest of the world and cave to Putin or anybody else. I've never—never believed any of that."

"And I'm confident that's what the American people are," he said. "So what I did was I went out, and I wanted to make sure that there wasn't any slippage at all. And with the average voter, I don't care what the millionaires think."

"And by the way, 97 percent of all the people who contribute to us are people making under 200— contributing under 200 bucks," he said. "I think we have the largest contingent ever in history. I'm not positive of that, but I think that's true."

He wasn't done.

President Biden: I don't care what those big names think. They were wrong in 2020. They were wrong in 2022 about the 'red wave.' They'll be wrong in 2024 pic.twitter.com/4Jl6T4Ifx6 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 8, 2024

President Biden: We're not going anywhere. I would not be running if I did not absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump. I will be reasserting that and demonstrating that this week and from here on out pic.twitter.com/eKB7JoWFUY — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 8, 2024

President Biden made two stops in Pennsylvania while the felon was rage-posting on Truth Social. Maybe Trump should drop out of the race. He's an adjudicated rapist with eleventy bazillion felonies, and he's out on bail. But yeah, Biden is old. They're both old. But one wants to be a dictator with a copy of Project 2025 in his pocket.