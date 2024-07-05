'Going To Win Again!': Joe Is Back, And He's Not Backing Down

President Joe Biden is going to fight, and he told a welcoming crowd in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin that he's not backing down. It's too close to the election to discuss replacing the President after a disastrous debate performance. Well, he's back, and he's not abandoning the race. Biden has earned a second term as his job numbers keep beating expectations. If you live in a bubble, like on Truth Social, the felon has his followers convinced that this is the worst economy in the history of the United States. The opposite of that is true as he pulled us out of Trump's disastrous economy, and wages are increasing.

Meanwhile, the ex-President bungled his handling of the pandemic. Still, Trump will return to gifting the wealthiest while the rest do not benefit. He has learned nothing. Biden, though, has learned a lot this week.

"Now, you probably heard, we had a little debate last week," the President said. "I can't say it was my best performance. But ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation."

"What's Joe going to do?" he said. "Is he going to stay in the race?"

"Is he going to drop out?" he continued. "What's he going to do?"

"Well, here's my answer," he added. "I am running and going to win again. Because I'm the sitting President of the United States of America, no small part because of you. It's not a joke. I'm staying in the race."

Economists were expecting employers to have added 190,000 jobs last month. Instead, the US economy added 206,000 jobs in June. If Trump had such good numbers, he would post "Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!" on Truth Social. Trump would love it if we replaced Biden. He would be ecstatic. The New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC are playing a dangerous game with our democracy for clicks. We can run against Trump and the Beltway media, though.