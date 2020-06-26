James Carville: 'Deal With It, Democrats, You're Going To Win'

James Carville made it very clear last night that there is "no way" Donald Trump is going to be reelected.

Brian Williams asked the consultant, "Do you believe a single poll out there?"

"Yes," Carville said. "I think there is a better chance that Donald Trump does not run for re-election than he's re-elected. There's no chance he's going to be re-elected. And if you just take the events of the last ten days, all right, obviously he has no control over the virus. He has no control over the tensions in the streets. He doesn't even have control over a North Carolina Republican congressional district. It's just nothing.

"He's lost control over everything, and of course I see people calling me with 15 different private polls a day, statewide polls, congressional polls, you name it. It all confirms everything that we're seeing now. And you can see the fear in the voice of these Republican politicians. I mean it's -- there's zero chance he's going to be re-elected."

He said someone -- "Jared or somebody" -- has to sit down and tell him.

Williams tried to make an issue of Biden's gaffes, and Carville rightly brushed it off.

"Democrats by nature are nervous," he said. "They are so traumatized by 2016. They have to get over it, all right? And I get this all the time. 'Please don't say that because if people think we're going to win, they're not going to come out and vote. That's idiotic. We're going to win. What do you want me to do, come on television, talk to Brian Williams, and lie to people?" Carville said.

"That's not going to do any good. That's not part of my persona. It's evident to everybody what is going to happen. and part of Democratic coaches, well, look what happened. You're right, I'm a big admirer of these never-Trumpers, the Lincoln Project people. They just get up in the morning and do stuff. Get off the conference call and do something. These guys don't do conference calls. They're out there attacking."

He continued on about gaffes. "Of course he's going to make gaffes between now and election day. It just sends 25% of the Democratic party into some kind of state of depression. Get over it. Toughen up, people. I mean he's going to say whatever he's going to say."

He said Trump is dropping "at every level that you can imagine a politician is dropping, and that is just what is going on in this country now. I'm sorry. That's just the truth. Deal with it, Democrats. You're going to win."