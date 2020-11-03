Biden: 'Keep The Faith, We're Going To Win This'

Here's a fast transcription of what Joe Biden said just now at Chase Center in Delaware. As you'll see from the video, he was confident.

Hello, Delaware. Good evening. Your patience is commendable. We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. But, look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote it was going to take a while.

We're going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted. But we're feeling good. We're feeling good about where we are. We believe one network has suggested we've already won Arizona but we're confident about Arizona. That's a turn around. We also just called it for Minnesota. And we're still in the game in Georgia, although that's not what we expected.

And we're feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And by the way, it's going to take time to count the votes.

We're going to win Pennsylvania. Philly, Allegheny county, Scranton, and they're really encouraged by the turnout and what they see. Look, we could know the results as early as tomorrow morning, but it may take a little long.

As I've said all along it's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election. That's the decision of the American people. But I'm optimistic about this outcome. And I want to thank everyone of you who came out and voted in this election. By the way, Chris Coons and the Democrat, congratulations here in Delaware. John, the Governor, yeah, the whole team you've done a great job.

I'm grateful to the poll workers, to the volunteers, our canvas workers, everyone who participated in this process. And i'm grateful to all my supporters here in Delaware and all across the nation. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

And folks, you heard me say it before. Every time I walk out of my Grandpa's house up in Scranton he'd yell, Joey, keep the faith. And my grandma would say Joey spread it.

Keep the faith, guys. We're going to win this. Thank you, thank you. Your patience is great.