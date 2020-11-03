Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Biden: 'Keep The Faith, We're Going To Win This'

Joe Biden told supporters at Chase Center in Delaware that the voters will speak and we won't know until morning what they say, but he's confident he'll win.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Here's a fast transcription of what Joe Biden said just now at Chase Center in Delaware. As you'll see from the video, he was confident.

Hello, Delaware. Good evening. Your patience is commendable. We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. But, look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote it was going to take a while.

We're going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted. But we're feeling good. We're feeling good about where we are. We believe one network has suggested we've already won Arizona but we're confident about Arizona. That's a turn around. We also just called it for Minnesota. And we're still in the game in Georgia, although that's not what we expected.

And we're feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And by the way, it's going to take time to count the votes.

We're going to win Pennsylvania. Philly, Allegheny county, Scranton, and they're really encouraged by the turnout and what they see. Look, we could know the results as early as tomorrow morning, but it may take a little long.

As I've said all along it's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election. That's the decision of the American people. But I'm optimistic about this outcome. And I want to thank everyone of you who came out and voted in this election. By the way, Chris Coons and the Democrat, congratulations here in Delaware. John, the Governor, yeah, the whole team you've done a great job.

I'm grateful to the poll workers, to the volunteers, our canvas workers, everyone who participated in this process. And i'm grateful to all my supporters here in Delaware and all across the nation. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

And folks, you heard me say it before. Every time I walk out of my Grandpa's house up in Scranton he'd yell, Joey, keep the faith. And my grandma would say Joey spread it.

Keep the faith, guys. We're going to win this. Thank you, thank you. Your patience is great.

Trump is supposed to speak, too. Count on him turning this ugly fast. He's been setting this up for weeks and the networks just played right into it. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin couldn't count until their polls closed, and many won't be counted until tomorrow. Georgia hasn't even begun to count all of the ballots in Fulton County.

If there is a Trump statement, we'll cover it in the morning.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Shots Fired Outside Of Biden's Deleware Home

Shots Fired Outside Of Biden's Deleware Home

"On Saturday night a vehicle drove near Vice President Joe Biden's residence in Delaware and fired multiple gun shots, but the vice president and his wife, Jill, were not home at the time."
Jan 18, 2015
By Heather

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.